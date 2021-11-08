SHS youth empowered on leadership skills

The John Maxwell, a certified coaches and leadership training group, on Saturday held a training programme for selected Senior High School students in Accra to empower them become better leaders for the nation’s development.

The programme dubbed “Global Youth Initiative” is aimed at equipping the youth with skills and knowledge to make better life choices and decisions to enhance their socio-economic advancement.

Madam Eugenia Agyeiwaa Boam, Founder of KidsAtHome School, said the programme was designed for teenagers especially those who just exited the Senior High School (SHS) to become nation builders and world changers.

She said the initiative was investing in the youth future, as the programme aimed to harness the skills and potentials of the teenagers to enable them have better future.

Madam Boam said the initiative was being carry out all over the world, adding that the event was a climax of a week-long series of coaching and training in various schools like the Association International School, Dominion Christian Academy, among others.

Dr Yaw Perbi, an International Speaker, stated that, they were hoping to replicate the programme all over the country to enable the youth learn more about self-leadership and leadership in general.

Dr Perbi said their outfit was planning to train other facilitators such as teachers who would further inculcate the knowledge into their students.

“Nothing happens without leaders, if you want things to happen and have impact on the youth, we need to teach and train them like leaders,” he said.

He added that the initiative would sharpen the lives and future of the young people, as leadership was important in determining individual’s effectiveness in dealing with people.

Ms Karen Akuoko-Sarpong, a SHS graduate from Methodist Girl’s High School in Mamfe, expressed her delight about the programme and commended the John Maxwell team for the initiative.

Ms Akuoko-Sarpong said such initiative would help bridge the gender inequality gap in the country as the youth would know and appreciate its relevance in development.

Mr Adu-Gyamfi Lyziband, a graduate from Accra Technical Training Centre, said the training would help transform his life and others by taking good choices that would lead to a brighter future.