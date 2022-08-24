SHSs in Ahafo cry for toilets  

The lack of a boys’ toilet facility at the Samuel Otu Presbyterian Senior High School (SHS) at Techimantia, Ahafo region, is slowing down academic work in the school.

Mr Evans Asare, the Headmaster of the school has said the situation makes the boys who attend nature’s call at the only dilapidated Kumasi Ventilated Improved Pit-latrine (KVIP) facility queue for hours every morning.

The unpleasant situation, he added, was impeding morning studies because many of the boarding students attended classes very late.

Mr Asare, has therefore, appealed to philanthropists, corporate and charitable organisations to aid the school in getting a proper toilet facility to improve the hygienic condition in the school.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Asare regretted that other male students also defecated in nearby bushes, and further appealed to public-spirited helpers to assist the school with funds for the construction of a boy’s dormitory to accommodate the students.

He said the school authorities had converted classroom blocks to house the boarding students, saying the school also needed dining and assembly halls, and appealed for completion of the GETFUND assembly hall project, which had been abandoned since 2014, as well as the six-unit classroom block being constructed by the Middle Belt Development Authority.

In a related development, Mr Edwin Odame Amoah, the Headmaster of the Bechem Presbyterian SHS in the Ahafo Region, has also appealed for improved educational facilities in the school.

He told the GNA in an interview that the boys’ and girls’ toilets in the school were in deplorable condition and needed new places of convenience.

Mr Amoah said the school’s population was increasing, and appealed for 12-unit classroom blocks, improved access roads and official vehicles and a girl’s dormitory.

He commended the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, for its continuous support towards improving infrastructure in the school and appealed to the church to do more to well position the school to admit more students.