Shukura Police District Headquarters commissioned

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), said beyond having structures as a basis for providing policing, personnel would go into the communities to constantly engage citizenry in their houses, offices, streets as Police visibility increased to ward off criminals.

He assured that personnel would use the facility to deepen policing in the country and continue to keep the communities safer.

“Very soon you will see the trailblazer activities that we would embark on where you will see the IGP, Police Management Board members, going round across the country. You will also see Regional Commanders moving in their regions once every month. Divisional Commanders will go through every corner of their divisions once every two weeks,” the IGP assured.

He said, “And you will see District commanders going through every corner of their districts once every week to bring policing to your doorstep. In effect, you can call it door to door policing, you will see the Police everywhere to keep you safe and to keep the bad people away.”

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, said the Police service was on course, pursuing the President’s transformational agenda.

He said citizens’ collaboration was also relevant in policing and commended the public for resourcing the Police, adding that, giving intelligence to the Police had increased because of the increasing confidence in the Police.

The edifice funded by Dr Lord Oblitey Commey, has the District Commander’s office, Criminal Investigation Department, Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Orderly Room, both Male and Female Cells, among others.

It will serve communities like Shukura, New Russia, Latebiokwashie, Banana Inn, Sabon Zongo, parts of Abossey Okai and Mateheko.

Present at the ceremony were the rank and file of the Police, traditional and religious leaders.