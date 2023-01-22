Shun NDC Propaganda; Keta Port Project Is Alive- NPP

Mr Makafui Woanyah, Chairman, Volta Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the Keta Port Projects suffered temporary delays due to exogenous factors, including largely the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the pandemic stalled most of the processes, particularly foreign participation, which delayed the progress insisting the project was still alive.

He said there were processes that needed to be satisfied including the pillars of contractual and other matters.

Mr Woanyah, who made these statements at a press conference, said historically, it took decades from conception to execution for such big projects, but government was focused on completing the Port project in record time.

The Regional Chairman said the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer for the project in earnest was to facilitate procurement and other processes for eventual construction phase.

He explained that the issuance of an Executive Instrument declaring the Keta area as a port zone opened actions such as invitation to global investment with the conclusion of feasibility studies and advertisement and publication for the expression of interest as well as approval by Parliament a budget outline to construct an office complex.

He asked the motive of the MP and the NDC, who had occupied the executive position of this country since independence the most without conceiving such a project, must allow them to execute the Keta Port project according to the government’s plan.

Mr Woanyah said the Keta Port project like other government projects would be completed.

He said the NPP government was executing an 85-million Euro Keta Water Supply and Rehabilitation project for Southern Volta, which commenced April 2021, and was progressing steadily and due for completion at the end of the year.

“Another ongoing project affected by COVID-19 is the phase three of the five-District Water Supply Scheme, an Austrian funded project of 11.5 million Pounds.”

He enumerated projects across all sectors that are benefiting the people of the Volta region.