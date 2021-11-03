Shura Signs Deal with Calabash Music

Fast rising Cameroonian songstress Shura has penned a management, distribution and publishing deal with Calabash Music Brands Communication.

The deal, a partnership with her production house, SHURA Muzik, will seek to break new boundaries for the singer, expand into international markets, as well as open up multiple income streams for the business that her brand represents.

Shura Tatiana Fru exploded on the Cameroonian music scene in 2018 with the hit song ‘Allez Dire’ under Stevens Music. Since then, the charming crooner has maintained a steady presence on the music scene with her iconic afrosoul rhythms delivered in English, French and her native tongue, Akum.

The multilayered deal follows months of functional partnerships, and comes ahead of the release of Shura’s debut album: PRIMED. The 18-track album will be available on pre-orders online on 4 November, while the official release is set for 11 November on all digital platforms.