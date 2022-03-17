Shut Up! Journalist Tackles Prof. Adei Over Mahama, Civil War Comment

Chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission, (NDPC) Professor Stephen Adei has come under a huge attack for saying that, former President Mahama’s commentary on the recent ruling by the Apex Court, was in bad taste; adding that, former President Mahama’s comment could set the country on the path of civil war.

Professor Adei made those comments in an interview with Raymond Acquah on Upfront on Wednesday.

In his view, the comments by the 2020 NDC flagbearer cannot be casually dismissed as critic of the Judiciary.

Graham Kofi Baldwin has said, Professor Adei must shut his mouth up if he does not have anything sensible to tell Ghanaians.

According to him, “the constant biased position of this old man must be put to an end because he does not at all times make any sense” he said with anger and further challenged the old Professor to be reasonable and measured in his comments when talking about issues of national interest.

He said that, Politics has now rendered the elderly in the Ghanaian society to not think twice before opening their mouths”

“Our country is facing a lot of challenges…..our economy is in shambles. Ghanaians are thinking about how to afford three square meals in a day and those are the issues the old Professor must focus on and advice President Nana Akufo Addo to address” he stated.

He reminded the old Professor that, the Justices of the Supreme Court are not above criticism and wondered why people like Professor Stephen Adei have all of a sudden become cowards and hypocrites.

The vociferous media practitioner said that, the former President has every right just like any other Ghanaian to speak his mind on issues that seem to destroy our young democracy.

In a Facebook post on March 10, the NDC 2020 flagbearer said if Deputy Speakers, because they are Members of Parliament, can vote while presiding as Speaker, they could as well be able to participate in any debate on the floor over which they are Presiding. This is absurdity into which the Supreme Court ruling leads us” he said in the post.

The former President described the verdict by the Court as “shocking but not surprising”

Meanwhile a huge number of Ghanaians have disagreed with the recent ruling by the Apex Court, compelling Justice Adullai to decide to seek for review.