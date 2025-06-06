Shydem Entertainment CEO Edem Azamela Loses Grandmother; Final Rites Announced

Edem K. G. Azamela, popularly known as Demzy, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shydem Entertainment, is mourning the loss of his beloved grandmother, Sis Salome Rosia Akosua Tanson, whose sudden passing occurred on February 16, 2025, at Perfect Hands Health Care Services in Accra.

Family sources indicate that final funeral rites for the late Madam Tanson, a matriarch cherished by many, have been scheduled for June 20 to 22, 2025.

The burial proceedings will begin on Friday, June 20, with the collection of the body from the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital morgue in Kpando, in the Volta Region.

This will be followed by a Burial Mass on Saturday, June 21, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, also in Kpando.

A Thanksgiving Mass will then be held at the same church on Sunday, June 22, to celebrate her life and legacy.

Sis Salome Tanson is survived by three children, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, who remember her as a pillar of strength, grace, and compassion.

The family, friends, and community members are expected to gather in Kpando to pay their final respects to a woman whose life touched many across generations.