Siamekome Island community provided with solar light

The Australia Aid Program has installed a 15kw solar panel at Siamekome in the Central Tongu district of the Volta Region.

The AUD 40,100 project was executed by Ronna Engineering through the Lift Us Foundation, an NGO focused on provision of walking aides to physically challenged persons.

Siamekome, which for decades had no electricity, has since June, 2022, been brightened by street lights and electricity through the benevolence of the Australian Government’s Aid Program.

At the handing over ceremony on August 4, 2022, Madam Harriet Williams, the second secretary at the Australia High Commission in Ghana, said an important objective of the Direct Aid Program was to promote women’s economic empowerment and gender equality.

She said with access to electricity, the women in the fishing community would be able to have access to refrigeration facilities to store their fish and other perishable foodstuffs for household consumption and sale.

Madam Williams said the project would also lead to increased trade and economic activity for the community, helping to build a stronger and more resilient community.

“We are all aware of the important role of education in fighting poverty and improving health and equality on all fronts. Unfortunately, the lack of electricity in Siamekome has been a hindrance to children who find it hard to keep up with schoolwork after dark,” she added.

Mr Fred Duhoe, a Journalist and the Director of Lift Us Foundation, expressed gratitude on behalf of his team and the people of Siamekome to Mr Gregory Andrews, the former Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, and his Government for extending support after watching his news report.

He appealed to the Government to reduce the costs associated with license acquisition for the establishment of NGOs in the country.

“NGOs exist to complement Government’s developmental efforts. The bureaucracies and the high cost are disincentives in achieving such dreams,” he said.

Mr Thomas Moore, District Chief Executive for Central Tongu, urged children on the Island to make good use of the investment and focus on their studies.

The Dufia of Adidome, Togbe Agyeman Kakaklolo V, called on private investors to explore opportunities on the Island.

He said investments in tourism could help grow the local economy of the District.

“The people of Siamekome can now charge their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets while children study at night,” he said and expressed gratitude to the benefactors.