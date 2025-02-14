SIC Insurance PLC Taps James Agyenim-Boateng as Acting Managing Director

SIC Insurance PLC has appointed James Agyenim-Boateng as its Acting Managing Director, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals, the company announced in a press release Wednesday.

The decision takes immediate effect, with Agyenim-Boateng formally taking over leadership from outgoing Managing Director Hollistar Dnah-Yentumi during a handover ceremony at the firm’s Accra headquarters on February 12, 2025.

Agyenim-Boateng, a lawyer and seasoned communications strategist, brings over two decades of experience across media, government, and political spheres. Most recently, he served as communications specialist for Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus in Parliament from 2023 to 2025, where he shaped the group’s public messaging and strategic outreach. His earlier roles include stints as Deputy Minister of Information and Tourism, as well as a four-year term as Presidential Staffer in the Office of the Vice President from 2013 to 2017.

In his first remarks since the appointment, Agyenim-Boateng pledged to prioritize staff welfare, operational efficiency, and corporate transparency while steering the company toward “improved performance, profitability, and value creation for shareholders.” He emphasized plans to strengthen SIC’s market position by reinforcing its brand reputation and governance frameworks.

The company expressed confidence in Agyenim-Boateng’s ability to lead SIC through what it called a “critical phase,” urging stakeholders to maintain trust in its stability and resilience. “Our core mandate remains unchanged—to provide financial security and drive value for all stakeholders,” the statement read, assuring the public of its commitment to reliable insurance services.

SIC Insurance PLC, headquartered at Nyemitei House on Accra’s Ring Road East, has faced recent scrutiny over governance practices but reiterated its financial strength in the release. Analysts will watch closely to see whether Agyenim-Boateng’s political and communications expertise translates into renewed investor confidence amid broader industry challenges.