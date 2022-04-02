SIC Schools Women To Upgrade Their Skills, Break Professional Biases

Mrs Cynthia Kwarteng Tufuor, the Tema Regional Manager of the SIC Insurance Company PLC has urged women to upgrade their technical and theoretical knowledge to break the professional biases.

She emphasized that a well-educated woman with the necessary skills, knowledge, and self-assurance will necessarily be a better mother, worker, and citizen.

“Women who are empowered with knowledge and skills will be more productive and well-honoured at whatever working field they found themselves. If women can uphold their skills, they could rise to the occasion when they are called upon,” Mrs Tufuor stated.

Mrs Tufuor stated this at the eleventh monthly stakeholder engagement seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office, a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues.

It was also used to climax the GNA Tema Regional Office’s month-long activities to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration and mark the first anniversary of the stakeholder engagement.

Speaking on the topic: “Prospects of women in the insurance industry: Women’s contribution to the SIC Mission,” Mrs Tufuor explained that women occupied about 60 per cent of the work population at SIC, but unfortunately were in the minority when in terms of leadership.

She said women only hold 35 per cent of SIC leadership positions, “minority ruling the majority, this error is being corrected as in recent times women have started to build their managerial skills and abilities for the top”.

Mrs. Tufuor said, “women’s participation in leadership roles help advance gender equality and affect both the range of policy issues that get considered and the type of solution that is proposed.”

She elaborated that woman have a natural trait: good ability skills to understand and interact with people hence when given opportunities they will emphasize the quality of life and reflect on the priorities of families, women, ethnic, and racial minorities.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager in his remarks commended the GPHA for opening the workspace for women’s penetration into the male-dominated field.

He said technology virtually balanced the workspace, and “works that in the past demanded physical manpower have changed as machines are now being used to manage these, this makes it flexible for the female to also operate it.”

Mrs Sika Ramatu Lawson, a Project Electrical Engineer at the Department of Electrical Engineer at Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) who spoke on “Prospects of women in the oil refinery sector: Women’s contribution to the success story of the Tema Oil Refinery,” said the refinery which was a purely engineering-oriented field of work, was male-dominated as fewer women study and work in that area.

Mrs Florence Essel, Assistant General Manager in Charge of Administration, Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) speaking on the topic: “Prospects of women in the blue economy: Women’s Contribution to the GPHA’s 60 years of Operation,” said societal classification of jobs in the past made it difficult for the female to venture into the male-dominated fields.

She noted that some of the machines and other operational mechanisms made it impossible for a female to enter those fields in the past but now the situation is changing.