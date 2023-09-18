SIC sponsors 5th Otumfuo Invitational Golf Championship 

The SIC Insurance Company was the headline sponsor for the 5th Otumfuo Invitational Golf Tournament held at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi on Saturday.

The move by the insurance giants was part of efforts to support the growth of golf in Ghana.

The 5th Otumfuo Invitational Golf championship was held to honour the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The SIC Managing Director, Mr. Stephen Oduro said “Otumfuo is an institution that has serious integrity surrounding his throne and must be honoured with a well-organised golf event.

“We did not have to think twice about supporting this tournament because of the personality involved. The integrity is absolute and my company also stands for integrity so it was a wonderful platform for auxiliary business.”

He reiterated that the company was sponsoring the event for the second time and plans were far advanced to sponsor another tournament at the Tema Golf Course in the future.

Mr. Oduro added that SIC had been supporting sports for many years in the country, and cited the famous Milo Marathon, H P Nyemitei Swag Cup, and the National Sports Festival as activities the company played in the promotion of sports.

He disclosed that his company used golf tournaments to engage, foster, and deepen their already strong relationship with their high-value customers and key stakeholders.

”Our efforts have been rewarded and golfers from all over the country and every sector of the economy have always waited with bated breath for these Invitational Tournaments,” he mentioned.

He said, the enthusiasm shown by participants truly exhibited their acceptance of the role this event played in the business sector.

Prof. Bernard Kofi Baiden, Operations Manager of the Kumasi Royal Golf Club, said the tournament was very prestigious as it was Asantehene’s way of appreciating golfers around the country for their efforts to sustain and promote the game in the country.

He commended golfers for their professionalism adding that they were committed to sustaining the competition.

At the end of the competition, sensational golfer Lesley Boakye-Yiadom put up an incredible performance to beat some of the best golfers in the country to emerge the overall winner.

Boakye-Yiadom secured 39 points to beat close contender Isaac Simpson for the ultimate prize and bragging rights in the Men’s Group A event.

Simpson settled for the second position with 38 points while Bernard Kofi Baiden went home with the third position with 37 points.

In the Ladies’ event, Vivian Dick was in her best form as she came out tops with 37 points while Constance Awuni and Louise Serfontein recorded 33 points and 28 points respectively to clinch the second and third positions respectively.

Seth Bekoe Apeadu was the overall winner in the Senior’s event with 35 points while Richard Osei-Boakye and Kwaku Boachie Sarpong were second and third with 32 and 30 points in that order.

In the Men’s Group B event, Dominic Darkwa won with 39 points while Jojo Ampadu followed with 37 points for the second position with John Akoto Inkum coming third with 36 points.