SIC strengthen pillars of partnership with customers-Mrs Tufuor

SIC Insurance PLC has disclosed that in view of the poor insurance penetration in the country, it has stepped-up efforts to strengthen the pillars of partnership with customers so that individuals and public entities are not disadvantaged.

Mrs Cynthia Kwarten Tufuor, SIC Tema Area Manager who also has oversight responsibility over the Volta and Eastern Regions stated that SIC sought to maintain and build closer partnerships with the customers and business partners for mutual benefits.

“I am sure you will agree with me that risk is ever present in our lives. Its presence in all of our activities makes us vulnerable to the possibility of unexpected losses.

“The volumes of which are sometimes beyond our estimation, and which would leave us incapable of recovering adequately if we were unable to secure any external support,” Mr Tufuor stated at the sixth edition of the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office “End of Month Stakeholder Engagement and Workers Appreciation Day” seminar-an initiative which creates a platform for state and non-state actors to address national issues.

The monthly engagement also serves as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters towards national development in general and growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Mrs Tufuor noted that the unavoidability of risk, coupled with its unpredictability made it imperative that individuals and organisations transferred all such uncertainties in their lives to competent professionals. “This is where SIC come in as a reliable, dependable, and committed partner.

“Our priority still remains our consumers, who we believe are at the heart of our existence. While we aim at maintaining our position in the industry, we also tailor our products to suit the needs and desires of every customer and ensure that our products are at the right place, at the right time and at the right price.”

She said to maintain and develop SIC business further, “we are constantly restructuring: strengthening management and providing sound leadership to ensure that all our operations and processes are transparent, efficient and effective”.

Responding to questions, Ms Cynthia Twumasi, Deputy Tema Area Manager explained that, SIC insurance, which is Ghana’s largest and preferred insurer would continue to promote human resource development through insurance skills training and business ethics to deepen the confidence in the company.

She said “We are also upgrading our insurance policies based on international practices and providing customers with the best service to settle claims fairly and promptly.

Ms Twumasi said SIC was ready as a company to seize every opportunity to strengthen its good corporate image with high quality insurance products and strong relations with customers and other stakeholders.

“With our long-term experience, financial strength and sound reputation for best products and services, we have led the market in all general insurance businesses for over five decades and we are still counting.

“We collaborate with experienced and sound financial insurers, reinsurers, brokers and agents in the world to share risks and increase its solvency,” she said.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager called on workers’ unions under the Ghana Trade Union Congress to ensure that employers adhered to the Insurance act in respect to the protection of workers against occupational hazards.

“Unions and Associations must check whatever insurance covers or protection under which workers operate, we must begin to holistically protect their interest of workers,” Mr Ameyibor noted.