The State Insurance Company (SIC) has donated 500 branded reflective jackets to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to support its members covering the December general election.

The jackets presented on Friday came in two colours; lemon green and orange with the logo of the GJA and SIC embossed on the left and right breast respectively and with the inscription; “I am protected by SIC Insurance PLC” boldly at the back.

Mr Emmanuel Simpiney-Mensah, Head Corporate and Special Risk said the gesture was in fulfilment to a promise made to the GJA when it provided a Gh¢ 20 million insurance package to cover 500 journalists during the 2020 elections late November.

He said journalists needed maximum protection and safety to cover the elections being key players in the dissemination of information to the populace.

“We are personally behind the journalists,” he said.

He urged journalists to go out there, work boldly and seek the truth to ensure a peaceful election.

Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei, Vice President GJA expressed appreciation on behalf of the Association to SIC for the gesture and assured that the jackets would be distributed to members across the nation.

She urged journalists to discharge their duties professionally, report objectively, fairly lift the image of the profession higher.

She asked journalists to be safety conscious saying, “You need to leave to tell the story and not you becoming the story to be told”.