The SIC Insurance Company Limited (SIC) has presented a cheque for GhC24,000.00 to the Sunyani Technical University to cover the cost of furniture at the University’s main auditorium.

The gesture forms part of the Company’s corporate social responsibility and would help deepen the relationship between the two institutions.

Mrs Adwoa Asenso-Gyambibi, the Area Manager in-charge of the Northern Sector, pledged the Company’s continued support to the STU towards providing technical and vocational education.

On his part, Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor of STU, thanked SIC for the kind gesture and expressed the hope this would further enhance the relationship between the STU and SIC.

He called on other corporate bodies to support the University.