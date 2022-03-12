Sierra Leone announces dates for parliamentary, local council elections in 2023

Sierra Leone on Friday announced the dates for 2023 parliamentary and local council elections.

State House Press Secretary Yusuf Keketoma Sandi told the media that election for senior members of the parliament will be held on May 20, and that balloting for ordinary members of the parliament and for local councils will be on June 24.

He said the National Electoral Commission plans to register eligible voters from Sept. 3 to Oct. 4.

“The biometric technology and fixed registration centers shall be used to capture both the biographic and biometric data of eligible voters,” Sandi added.

According to him, the electoral commission is expected to announce dates for presidential elections and publish a full electoral calendar after consultations with President Julius Maada Bio and leaders of political parties. Enditem