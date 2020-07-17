The Sierra Leone Football Association [SLFA] has call off the 2019/2020 league season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision to cancel the season was unanimously reached at a meeting held on Wednesday (15 July 2020) in Freetown after consultation with the SLFA at a meeting held on Wednesday (15 July 2020) in Freetown, with representatives of all its stakeholders.

The meeting, however, resolved to cancel the entire season with no champions declared, and with the same teams for next season.

The league was suspended last March following a directive from the Government Health Agencies after the outbreak of COVID-19.

