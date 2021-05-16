The Parliament of Sierra Leone has ratified the China Kingho Company’s Rail and Port Lease Agreement, the company told Xinhua Saturday.

The agreement will allow Kingho Railway and Port Company Limited to manage and operate the infrastructure of the railway and Pepel Port for haulage and export of Kingho Mining Company’s iron ore out of the country, it said.

The agreement also makes provision for Kingho to haul the commodity of any other company along the rail corridor under a commercial agreement, it added.

“The company is trying to build a solid foundation of our success in compliance with all government and local regulations and laws and in a transparent manner for the benefit of not just the company, but also the people of Sierra Leone,” said the company.

