The economic and cultural ties between Sierra Leone and China have further deepened over the past 50 years, a senior Sierra Leonean official said Friday.

Abass Bundu, Speaker of Sierra Leone’s Parliament, made the remarks during a symposium organized by the Chinese embassy in Sierra Leone in collaboration with the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists.

He underscored that China’s experience of economic development also holds lessons for the West African country, saying Sierra Leone is also capable of doing the same with the help of the experience. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Sierra Leone.

On his part, the Chinese ambassador to Sierra Leone Hu Zhangliang said the past 50 years have proven that China and Sierra Leone are genuine friends with tangible developmental results. He noted China has provided supports in difficult times, such as the Ebola outbreak in 2014, the mudslide disaster in 2017, and under the current COVID-19.

“During the 50 years, Sierra Leone has also been providing valuable support to China,” said Hu, adding that Sierra Leone has always been an active member of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and contributed positively to the development of the FOCAC mechanism.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Foreign Affairs in Sierra Leone Ibrahim Ben Kargbo said China has played a key role in promoting world peace and the cordial ties between China and Sierra Leone which have come a very long way will continue to flourish.