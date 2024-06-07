Sierra Leone Paralympic Team Heads to UK for GAPS Training and Competitions

Three members of the Sierra Leone Paralympic team are set to depart on Friday, June 7th, for the United Kingdom to participate in GAPS training and competitions.

The team includes celebrated polio Para Powerlifter Arold Sheka Kamara, who will be accompanied by his guide and coach, Ibrahim Kamara. Rashidatu Mabinty Sesay, a female Para Table Tennis player with one arm, will travel without a guide for now.

Mrs. Pamela Williams, a founding member of the Paralympic movement in Sierra Leone, along with Team Leader Unisa Deen Kargbo, encouraged the athletes to stay focused, compete with determination, and aim for qualification for the Paris Paralympic Games.

The team will join participants from other countries for a 10-day training session in Birmingham, UK.