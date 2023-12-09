Sierra Leone receives support from China CDC to curb Hepatitis

The government of Sierra Leone on Friday rolled out the country’s first hepatitis policy and strategy supported by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), aiming to help the West African country end the disease by 2030.

Zhou Hejun, head of the China CDC team in Sierra Leone, said during the media briefing that it took almost two years for the team to complete this comprehensive program with the government of Sierra Leone and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hepatitis remains a threat to public health in Sierra Leone, which could be deadly in some cases.

“The fight against hepatitis will help the country enhance economic development, social justice, and quality health,” Zhou said, adding China CDC has always committed to a strong health system in Sierra Leone.

Thompson Igbu, a representative of WHO in Sierra Leone, noted that 2030 is significant in ending hepatitis in Sierra Leone and building a resilient health system that will benefit the people.

“Concerted efforts are required from all partners and with the government of Sierra Leone taking the lead to end hepatitis,” he added.

Acting Minister of Health and Sanitation Charles Senessie thanked the China CDC and WHO for their support in mapping out the strategic plan.

“To achieve the target, the government of Sierra Leone is building a resilient and responsive healthcare system to provide and regulate comprehensive hepatitis services through innovative technology and collaborative partnerships,” he added.