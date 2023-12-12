Sierra Leone reduces curfew hours as security improves after a coup attempt

Sierra Leone has shortened its curfew to six hours as the security situation improved in the country.

The curfew was imposed after a failed coup attempt in Freetown, the country’s capital, on Nov. 26.

The revised curfew now runs from midnight, instead of the previous start time of 9 p.m., to 6 a.m., the Ministry of Information and Civic Education said in a public notice Monday.

The government thanked the public for their continuous cooperation during this period of heightened security, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

On Nov. 26, some armed individuals attacked a military barracks, a prison, and other locations in Freetown, leaving more than 20 people killed in what the government said later was a failed attempted coup.