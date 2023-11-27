Sierra Leone revises curfew and calls for calm as violence subsides

The government of Sierra Leone has introduced a new curfew and called for calm among citizens after its security forces repelled an armed attack on major military barracks in Freetown, the country’s capital.

The previous indefinite curfew has been lifted and a new curfew is imposed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time, starting Monday, according to a notice issued by the Ministry of Information and Civic Education late Sunday.

Citizens are encouraged to return to their normal activities but remain calm and vigilant and report any suspicious or unusual activity to the nearest police station.

President Julius Maada Bio said in a national address late Sunday that armed individuals attacked not only the military barracks at Wilberforce but also other locations, including the Pademba Road Correctional Center, where prisoners escaped.

The attackers have since been repelled, and calm has been restored, the president said.