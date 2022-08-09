Sierra Leonean doctors resume work after week-long strike

Medical doctors in Sierra Leone’s public hospitals resumed work on Monday after a week-long sit-down strike.

The doctors embarked on the strike on Aug. 1 after the Sierra Leone government failed to adhere to the demands made by the doctors, who had demanded better conditions of service amid economic hardship in the country.

The doctors, through the Sierra Leone Medical and Dental Association, complained that the government in May made some deductions from their monthly salaries without any explanation and their individual weekly 45 liters of fuel was not being supplied to them.

According to Peter Mark Jajua, Public Relations Officer of the association, their demands have been looked into by the government and they have since decided to resume work from Monday.

During the week-long nationwide strike, new patients were not admitted by the hospitals, while many hospitalized patients were left stranded with no doctors on call to attend to them. Enditem