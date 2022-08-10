Sierra-Leonean government shuts down internet, declares curfew

The Sierra Leonean government shutdown the internet in the entire country for hours and also declared a curfew beginning from 3pm on Wednesday, amidst anti-government protests in the capital, Freetown.

In a live television broadcast on SLBC (Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation), a government official said the protesters, seeking to overthrow the legitimate government of President Julius Madaa Bio, attacked and burnt down public buildings including police stations in parts of the country.

He said the violent protests have led to deaths of innocent citizens including some security personnel, and therefore, security forces have been authorized to “enforce the curfew fully” to protect the sovereignty of the state as well as lives and property.

Meanwhile, Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks also confirm in a tweet that there was a nationwide disruption in internet service on multiple providers across that country from the morning of Wednesday 10 August 2022 for at least two hours.

