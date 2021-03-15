Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio became the first citizen to take the COVID-19 vaccine in the country which officially rolled out its mass vaccination campaign on Monday.

Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh and many other top government officials also took the shots at the rollout ceremony, and so did many frontline health workers.

“I can not ask people to take the vaccine without taking it first. So as a leader, I have to lead my people by example,” said Bio, adding that he thanked all the donor partners, particularly China, for donating the vaccines to Sierra Leone.

Minister of Health Austin Demby noted both vaccines from China and the COVAX facility have been cleared for use in the country through an Emergency Use Authorization issued by the Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone.

“We have strong confidence in both vaccines,” he said, adding that the country will closely monitor each vaccine during the vaccination period to ensure the safety of all citizens.