The People’s Democratic League (PDL), a Pan-African political movement based in Sierra Leone, extended fervent congratulations to Ghana on its 68th Independence Anniversary while issuing a sharp call for international intervention to address escalating violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement released Thursday, the group praised Ghana’s historic role as a beacon of African liberation but urged President John Dramani Mahama’s government to spearhead diplomatic efforts to halt what it described as “genocidal campaigns” in eastern DRC.

Marking Ghana’s 1957 independence as a watershed moment for continental emancipation, the PDL emphasized the symbolic significance of March 6 for Africans globally. “Ghana’s sovereignty ignited the flame of liberation across Africa,” the statement read, honoring past leaders who fought colonialism. However, the group swiftly shifted focus to current crises, condemning Rwandan and Ugandan military involvement in the DRC as a proxy war fueled by foreign interests.

The PDL accused Rwandan and Ugandan forces of committing “war crimes and crimes against humanity” in eastern DRC, alleging over 1,000 civilian deaths since January 2025 due to heavy weaponry and sniper attacks. It criticized the United Nations, African Union, and Western powers for enabling the conflict through inaction, while lambasting Uganda and Rwanda for acting as “agents of foreign masters” against Congolese civilians.

Calling for immediate action, the PDL urged Ghana to demand an emergency UN Security Council session to halt military aid to Rwanda and Uganda, which it claims funds “terror against African populations.” The group also pressed Ghana to rally Russia’s diplomatic support to counter Western backing of the alleged aggression. “Silence is complicity,” the statement asserted, demanding an unconditional ceasefire and withdrawal of foreign troops from the DRC.

The conflict, framed as an extension of colonial exploitation, drew parallels to NATO’s 2011 Libya intervention, which the PDL labeled a “genocide campaign.” It accused Rwanda and Uganda of irreparably damaging their standing among Africans, urging both nations to cease hostilities. “The DRC’s resources belong to its people, not foreign plunderers,” the statement emphasized, advocating for Congolese self-determination.

While reaffirming solidarity with Ghana, the PDL praised President Mahama’s leadership and expressed hope that his administration would champion continental unity. The group pledged to amplify advocacy through grassroots campaigns and global forums until the DRC sees peace.

Signed by PDL founder Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh, the statement closed with rallying cries for African solidarity: “Long live Sierra Leone! Solidarity with the DRC! Long live Africa!”

Note: The PDL’s claims regarding Rwandan and Ugandan military actions reflect the group’s stance and have not been independently verified. Regional authorities and international bodies have repeatedly denied allegations of state-sponsored violence in the DRC.