SIGA Boss Engages World Bank to Boost Efficiency and Profitability of State-Owned Enterprises

Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte, Acting Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), has held discussions with World Bank officials in Accra to explore strategies for improving the effectiveness and profitability of Ghana’s State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, February 25, aligns with broader efforts by former President John Dramani Mahama to reform the country’s SOEs and ensure they contribute more significantly to national development.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Kpessa-Whyte described the engagement as a critical step toward fulfilling Mahama’s promise to overhaul the sector. “As part of initial steps towards honoring President Mahama’s promise to reform Ghana’s SOEs, SIGA met and had fruitful deliberations with the Country Director and other officials of World Bank Ghana on enhancing the efficiency and profitability of SOEs,” he wrote.

Ghana’s SOEs play a pivotal role in the economy, operating across key sectors such as energy, transportation, and utilities. They account for a substantial share of public expenditure and employment, yet their performance has been inconsistent. While some entities, like the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), have demonstrated success by leveraging the country’s natural resources and attracting foreign investment, others, such as the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and Ghana Railways, have struggled with inefficiency, outdated infrastructure, and financial mismanagement.

Analysts have pointed to several challenges hindering the performance of SOEs. Financial viability remains a major concern, with many enterprises reporting consistent losses due to poor management and aging infrastructure. Governance and transparency issues have also plagued the sector, with limited accountability often leading to corruption and inefficiencies. Additionally, political interference in the operations of SOEs has frequently undermined their independence, with appointments often based on political affiliations rather than merit.

The engagement with the World Bank signals a potential turning point for Ghana’s SOEs. By drawing on international best practices, such as the successful restructuring of Germany’s Deutsche Bahn or the privatization of British Rail in the UK, SIGA aims to develop strategies that could revitalize underperforming entities. The collaboration also underscores the importance of aligning SOEs with global standards of governance and operational efficiency.

As SIGA and the World Bank continue their discussions, stakeholders are hopeful that the partnership will yield actionable solutions to transform Ghana’s SOEs into engines of economic growth. For a country striving to maximize the potential of its public sector, the success of these reforms could mark a significant step toward sustainable development and improved public service delivery.