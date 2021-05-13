Stephen Asamoah-Boateng
Stephen Asamoah-Boateng

Mr Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), has congratulated Mr Kwabena Ampofo-Appiah, Managing Director of State Housing Company Limited (SHC), for being adjudged the Best CEO-2021 by the Trades Union Congress(TUC).

Mr Asamoah-Boateng, in a press release, lauded the Managing Director for his visionary leadership, diligence, and drive in revamping the SHC.

He said he had not only revamped the SHC but had significantly reduced the housing deficit in the country and had brought it back to profitability.

“With SIGA’s mandate of promoting the efficient and profitable operations of state-owned enterprises, within the framework of Government policy, Mr Ampofo-Appiah’s exemplary leadership will go a long way to positively impact the Authority’s efforts at redefining corporate governance in the public sector,” he said.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleNET RIGHT commends EC Chair
Next articlePPP calls for independence of Attorney General’s office
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here