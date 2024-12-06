SIGA Director-General John Boadu Praises Cheddar as an Asset to Ghana

The Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), John Boadu, has lauded independent presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, as a valuable asset to Ghana.

In a phone-in interview on Okay FM, Boadu acknowledged Cheddar’s bold decision to contest the presidential race and praised his various contributions to the country, highlighting his entrepreneurial ventures and community projects.

“We recognize the significant contributions Cheddar has made, and the NPP sees him as an asset with the potential to achieve great things for Ghana,” Boadu stated. He further emphasized that if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were to win the presidency, Cheddar would be an effective leader in a key role within the government.

Although Cheddar is running as an independent candidate, Boadu expressed confidence in the NPP’s future success, saying, “Because of Cheddar’s efforts, after the elections, Dr. Bawumia will emerge as the winner, former President John Mahama will place second, and Cheddar will take third.”

Boadu’s remarks underline the growing recognition of Cheddar’s influence in Ghana’s political and business landscape, despite his opposition to the ruling party.