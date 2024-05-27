SIGA Director-General Visits Kumasi Abattoir, Pledges Support

Mr. John Boadu, Acting Director-General, State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), has reiterated the Authority’s support in ensuring the Kumasi Abattoir remains competitive.

He said the Authority would work closely with the management of the Abattoir to ensure that investments made yielded the expected returns for national development.

Mr Boadu stated this when he led a delegation to the Kumasi Abattoir Company Limited to “discuss strategic initiatives and reinforce the importance of innovation and efficiency in the operations of state-owned enterprises”.

During the visit, he emphasised the role of the Abattoir in Ghana’s meat processing industry and encouraged the Company to adopt innovative practices to enhance operations.

“The sustainability and growth of state-owned enterprises hinge on our ability to innovate and modernise. Kumasi Abattoir has the potential to set a benchmark in the industry by integrating advanced technologies and improving operational efficiencies,” he stated.

Praising the management for efforts to turnaround the Company, he also commended the entity for consistently submitting financial reports and other statutory requests to SIGA.

The visit included a tour of the Abattoir facilities where Mr. Boadu expressed satisfaction at the operations of the Company.

The SIGA team was briefed on advancements and ongoing projects aimed at improving the quality and safety of meat products.

Both entities, during the discussions, agreed on continued dialogue and partnership to drive the company’s growth and sustainability.

“Our objective is to work closely with entities like Kumasi Abattoir to ensure that the investments made yield the expected returns and contribute significantly to the nation’s development. We are ready and willing to support you and also provide assistance for the future,” Mr. Boadu indicated in his remarks.

Mr. Alhassan Mahamadou, Managing Director, Kumasi Abattoir, highlighted the Company’s efforts to upgrade its facilities and processes to fulfil the mandate of providing wholesome and hygienic meat for public consumption.

“We are committed to enhancing our capabilities to meet both local and international standards and SIGA’s support will be pivotal in achieving these goals,” he noted.

He introduced the team to some products of Kumasi Abattoir, which included minced meat, sausages, burgers and beef brisket.

Members of the delegation included Mr Stephen Asiedu, Ag. General Manager, Operations (SIGA), Dr. Kwame Agyemang-Budu, Senior Technical Advisor, Energy Sector, Mrs Afua Frempong, Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Aniagyei, Manager, Director-General Secretariat, Ms. Araba Pratt, Assistant Manager Corporate Affairs.