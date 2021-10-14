SIGA to assess State-owned Enterprises on their responsiveness to cybersecurity

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Director General, State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), says henceforth the Authority will assess State-Owned Enterprises(SOEs) on their preparedness and adoption of cybersecurity measures in their operations.



He said this would form part of their overall performance contract assessment process to increase need for them to adopt measures to combat cybersecurity threats.

Mr Asamoah Boateng revealed that SOEs which could not implement cybersecurity measures would face some sanctions by the Authority.

He made this known at a workshop on the new Cybersecurity Act 2020 (Act 1038) organised by the SIGA in collaboration with the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) for Chief Executive Officers (CEOS) of State-Owned Institutions in Accra on Thursday.

The event sought to enlighten the CEOs on the new Act 1038 as well as the need for them to incorporate cybersecurity measures in their operations.

The Cybersecurity Act provides a comprehensive legal framework for the protection of information and data.

The SIGA Director General said: “Cybersecurity has become necessary because the internet is now part of our lives. We can now hardly live without the internet which has virtually become part of us.”

“When we have a way to protect ourselves, we do that through the protection of our data, documents and other confidential digital materials,” he added.

Mr Asamoah Boateng said for his outfit to achieve the objective of the Act, SIGA had adopted some interventions to advise the government and public institutions on all matters related to Cybersecurity.

He revealed that SIGA would also be promoting the security of computers and its systems as well as monitor Cybersecurity threats.

Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, CSA Acting Director-General, said the Act 1038 established the CSA to respond to Cybersecurity threats and incidents.

He said this would ensure that the country had a secured and resilient digital ecosystem.

“The mandate of CSA includes to establish a platform for cross-sector engagements on matters of Cybersecurity for effective co-ordination and co-operation between key public institutions and private sector”.