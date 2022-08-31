Significant improvement in clinical activities recorded at KATH

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. (KATH), the second largest referral health facility in the country has seen significant improvement in most of its clinical and healthcare activities.

Significant progress has also been made by the hospital in building and upgrading physical infrastructure and equipment through various retooling exercises and the construction of new projects

There is thus a clear indication that the hospital is recovering from the negative impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic.

Dr Oheneba Owusu–Danso, the Chief Executive of KATH, made this known at the mid-year performance review meeting of the hospital in Kumasi.

He explained that during the period under review, Specialists Outpatients Department (OPD) attendance recorded 125,897 cases as against 114,783 recorded in the same period in 2021.

Emergency admissions of the period were 9,768 as against 9,324 cases for the same period last year, representing a marginal increase of 4.45 per cent.

Additionally, inpatient admissions recorded in the first half of 2022 were 15,350, a marginal rise of 1.77 per cent over the 2021 figure of 15, 078.

Furthermore, surgical operations, both minor and major, recorded 8,217 cases as against 6,968 for the same period in 2021, representing an increase of 17.62 per cent.

Physiotherapy services recorded 5,024 cases as against 5,402 in the same period in 2021, representing an increase of 9.66 per cent, while laboratory services also recorded 120,102 cases as against 92,231 for the same period in 2021, representing a jump of 30.22 per cent.

Dr Owusu-Danso indicated that some critically needed equipment and facilities were also procured, making a remarkable difference in the provision of a broad range of specialist services.

They included electric pressure infusion systems for anaesthesia and intensive care units, vital signs monitors, x-ray digital detectors, and ventilator circuits.

The Chief Executive said among the projects to improve infrastructures were the renovation and expansion of the dialysis centre, re-roofing of the magnetic resonance imaging centre and the completion of the renovation of and conversion of a theatre into a paediatric surgery theatre.

According to him, other projects to be prioritised in the year are the painting of the GEE blocks.

He encouraged the staff of the hospital to work harder to continue to improve their performances and improve healthcare delivery at the facility.