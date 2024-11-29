Signing Of Peace-Pact: John Mahama, Entire NDC Owe Ghanaians An Apology Over Previous Attacks On Peace Council

In a surprising yet significant political development, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by former President John Dramani Mahama, has officially signed the 2024 Ghana election peace pact ahead of the crucial voting day next weekend.

Against this background, Mr. Samuel O. Sarkodee, A.k.a Sam Sarks, a former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Columbus, Ohio Chapter, has admonished the NDC leadership to render an unreserved apology to Ghanaians for their past actions and remarks that, in his view, sought to undermine the National Peace Council.

“John Mahama and the entire NDC owe Ghanaians an apology for their previous comments attacking the peace agenda and the Peace Council,” Mr. Sarkodee asserted during a political show on Asaasepa Radio in Accra.

According to him, the relationship between the NDC and the National Peace Council has been fraught with tension over the years.

On several occasions, leading figures within the NDC like their own party Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah have openly criticized the Council, accusing it of bias and questioning its credibility.

These accusations reached a fever pitch in the aftermath of the 2020 general elections, when the party’s leadership rejected the results and accused the Council of failing to uphold impartiality in mediating political disputes.

On the part of the ruling NPP, he posited that the government with all incumbency advantage and machinery at his disposal has continuously demonstrated so far, its commitment to peace and the opposition NDC and John Mahama ought to exhibit the same level of commitment.

“The burden of proof to the commitment of peace in the 2024 elections lies with the Presidential candidate of the main opposition NDC, John Dramani Mahama,” Sam Sarks charged the opposition party.

As Ghana inches closer to the 2024 elections, the spotlight remains firmly on the NDC and its approach to fostering peace.

While the signing of the peace pact is a positive development, many believe that actions will speak louder than words.

The pact, brokered by the National Peace Council, aims to commit all political parties to peaceful conduct before, during, and after the elections.

While the gesture has been praised, figures like Mr. Sarkodee insist that it is not enough to merely sign the document.

“John Mahama and the NDC must demonstrate genuine commitment to the principles of peace and reconciliation by apologizing for their past actions since they discredited the entire peace process ” he further argued.

“It’s ironic that the same party that consistently hanged the Peace Council is now turning to them to facilitate a credible electoral process. An apology by the NDC would go a long way in restoring public trust.”