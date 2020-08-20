A senior Palestinian official said on Thursday that signing a peace agreement with Israel would isolate the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the Arab world.

Azzam el-Ahmad, a member of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah central committee, told “Voice of Palestine” that the UAE agreement with Israel contradicts the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

Under the initiative, any Arab unilateral normalization with Israel is “rejected.”

Meanwhile, el-Ahmad welcomed Saudi Arabia’s position saying “the Saudi position is important because it sticks to the Arab consensus, the Arab Peace Initiative, and plays a central role in the region.”

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in an official press statement that abiding by the Arab Peace Initiative “is a real test for all Arab states’ positions on Jerusalem.”

He added that the Palestinian people had proven their “ability to thwart any conspiracies with their steadfastness and will.”