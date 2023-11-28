Siisi Baidoo and Crafted Nation Apologizes for seating issues at Hollard Splendor Concert 2023

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused during our recent Hollard Splendor concert 2023 held at the National Theatre. To the glory of God, due to overwhelming attendance, the venue reached full capacity, resulting in some attendees not having access to seats.

We understand the frustration and disappointment this may have caused, and we deeply regret any discomfort experienced. Our team is actively reviewing the situation to prevent such occurrences in the future and ensure a better experience for all.

Thank you for your understanding, and we appreciate your continued support.

God bless you!

End.