Siisi Baidoo Set To Release Uplifting Single “Jesus In My Boat”

Siisi Baidoo, the renowned Ghanaian gospel artist and worshipper, is poised to release his latest single, “Jesus In My Boat,” on April 25th, 2024. This powerful song serves part of the precursors to his forthcoming album, “Writings on the Wall,” featuring at least 10 spirit-filled songs.

“Jesus In My Boat” is a thanksgiving song that also encapsulates the unwavering faith and trust in the tangible presence of God, even in the midst of life’s storms. With his soul-stirring vocals and lyrics, Siisi Baidoo delivers a powerful message of thanksgiving and reassurance.

Following the success of his previous releases, including “Otim Ho Daa,” “Fire,” “The Promise,” and the chart-topping “Onyame Tumfo,” Siisi Baidoo continues to captivate audiences with his heartfelt worship and undeniable skill.

Produced with his wonderful Ministry Family, Crafted Nation, “Jesus In My Boat” is a testament to their commitment to creating international standard music that resonates with the soul and uplifts the spirit. The song seamlessly blends contemporary gospel sounds with rich Ghanaian melodies, creating an immersive listening experience for followers, old and new.

As the release date draws near, Siisi Baidoo and Crafted Nation express their gratitude to followers for their unwavering support and encouragement. They invite music lovers everywhere to join them on April 25th as they embark on a journey of faith and inspiration with “Jesus In My Boat.”

Assuredly #FaithIsRising