Silver Black Boxing Promotions presents Christmas gifts to Ghana Boxing Authority

Silver Black Boxing Promotions based in Osu Oxford Street on Thursday presented some Christmas gifts to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) at their offices inside the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

President of the GBA, Mr. Abraham Neequaye who recieved the items thanked the management of Silver Black Boxing Promotions, and encouraged them to work hard to organize fights, as the GBA is ever ready to support all boxing promoters.

Present was the First Vice President, Rabon Dodoo, some executive board members and officers at the GBA.