Silver Black Promotions’ Debut To Feature Poncho Power, Africanus And Gyatabi

New Boxing promotions outfit, Silver Black Promotions will stage their first professional event at the Lord’s Wembley, at Shukura in Accra on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Featuring on the 10 bouts bill are fans favorite boxers like National Super Lightweight Champion, Faisal Abubakar, former WBO Global Bantamweight Champion, Wasiru Mohammed aka Gyatabi who has moved to the Featherweight division, stylish Gabriel Coffie and rising star, Africanus Neequaye of James Town Boxing Club.

Mr. Daniel Ablorh Sowah, CEO of Silver Black Promotions addressed a media gathering that he had learnt a lot while staging amateur bouts during Homowo Festival in the neighborhoods of Osu and La.

He noted that there are challenging moments for promoters but he has the passion because he has a Boxing background and wants to bring entertainment to the people, while unearthing and grooming world class talents.

He disclosed to be only promotions and welcomes managers who wish to push their wards on bigger platforms.

He thanked the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for supporting him to acquire his promotions license in a short while.

Mr. Abraham Neequaye, the GBA President who was at the launch of the new promotions outfit and announce the bill said they are ready to work with every promoter in good standing and all Boxing stakeholders to make Ghana Boxing better.

He commended Silver Black for coming up with some fine boxers on the bill.

“The boxers on the bill are potential world champions and I urge the fans to come and support them on August 19” he said.

Present were other GBA executives; Vice President Roger Barnor, Director of Promotions Alhaji Toffik and his vice Michael Tetteh aka ‘Golden Mike’, Derek Ankrah of the GBA media as well as Mohammad Amin Lamptey, Communications Director.

Faisal ‘Poncho Power’ Abubakar will face Emmanuel Arday Aryee of the Ghana Prisons Service, while Wasiru Africanus and Coffie await the names of their opponents.

Wasiru Mohammed used the platform of the Press Conference to apologize to his fans for his absence in the ring and promised to be better and bigger. He assured boxing fans of something new and special.

Gyatabi is now coached by Paul Dogboe who guided Isaac Dogboe to become a WBO Super Bantamweight champion.