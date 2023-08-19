Silver Black Promotions To Shake Lord Commey’s Wembley With Adinkrahene Boxing

The Adinkrahene Boxing Event is set for Lord’s Commey Sports Complex, Shukura in Accra this evening, August 19, 2023 after a successful face off and weigh-in programme held yesterday.

For the main bout Ghana’s Super Lightweight champion, Faisal “Poncho Power” Abubakari will defend his belt against Emmanuel “Wonder Boy” Aryee of the Ghana Prisons Service.

Also featuring are crack boxers and rising stars; Here are the pairings:

Fight 1: Ahmed Abdulah (175.60 lbs) comes against Jonas Quarshie (175 lbs) in a 6 round light heavyweight contest.

Fight 2: Joseph Sackey (135lbs) takes on Alex Yartey (138lb) in a 6 round lightweight contest.

Fight 3: Joshua Quartey (160 lbs) versus Francis Mensah (160.10 lbs) in a 6 round middleweight fray.

Fight 4: Enoch Tettey Tetteh (121.90 lbs) will face Edward Kambasi (125 lbs) in an 8 round bantamweight contest.

Fight 5: Africanus Neequaye (133.20 lbs) versus Dennis Nyarko (138 lbs) in a 6 round Lightweight contest.

Fight 6. Fosu Thompson (148.20 lbs) squares up with Johnson Prince Sikirou (143.70 lbs) in an 8 round Welterweight contest.

Fight 7: Moro Kanla Inusah (178 lbs) takes on Moro Muhammed (178 lbs) in a 6 round Light-heavyweight contest.

Fight 8: Samuel Quaye (137 lbs) fights Sulley Mohammed (138 lbs) in a 6 round Lightweight contest.

Fight 9: Samuel Martei Laryea (122.10 lbs) versus Raul Ajaho (124.60 lbs) in a 6 round Super Bantamweight contest.

Fight 10: Emmanuel Mawuli (122.20 lbs) will test Eric Tetteh (124 lbs) in a 6 round Bantamweight contest.

Fight 11: Fashion designer / boxer Gabriel Coffie versus Komlagah Hoakpatin in an 8 round Lightweight contest. Gabriel weighed 133.6lbs, while Hoakpatin weighed 133.7lbs.

Fight 12: Emmanuel Martey (164.80lbs) and Delali Miledzi (166.70lbs) are set for an 8-round Super middleweight showdown.

The thirteen bout cards event promoted by young Dan Ablor Sowah’s Silver Black Promotions will be aired live on GTV Sports Plus..

Mr. Mubarak Yusif Nanor alias Nii Junior is the Match Maker for the bill which has been sanctioned by the Ghana Boxing Authority..

The action packed events dubbed Adinkrahene Tickets are available at 30ghc for Regular Stand, 50ghc for VIP and 150ghc for VVIP RingSide via contact numbers 0243037385 and 0256807746. The tickets will be available at the gate as well.