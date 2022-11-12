SilverFox Ghana signs Kwaatemaa as brand ambassador

Ghanaian social media influencer, Kwaatemaa is now the official face of the multi-national adult entertainment nightclub brand, according to an inside source and we reached out to her for some details on how it all unraveled.

Having made a name for herself as one of Ghana’s most convincing influencers, Kwaatemaa will be looking to turn Silver Fox into her next success story in the future. According to the Vendor Vault creator, the surprise appointment started with an unsuspecting phone call from the brand’s manager.

“SilverFox had seen lots of my works and its impact on brands”, Kwaatemaa told Elite PR. “They were certain I was the perfect fit for the brand and wanted my services to help promote a weekly event I’m working on now called Girls Night. It’s a free-for-ladies event that will make Wednesdays feel a bit more special for patrons of the nightclub’’.

Opened on December 3, 2021, in Accra, SilverFox Ghana is intent on becoming the city’s number one Gentleman’s Club and the platinum destination for nightlife, just as it is in Nigeria. It’s the place for adult entertainment (18+) and is ready to serve patrons every week – Wednesday to Sunday – from 43 Kofi Annan Street at East Legon for an excess of fun.

For Kwaatemaa, the new appointment will see her put her brand-boosting skills to the test, as well as add it to her growing list of success stories thus far, like Sparkle Jewelry, Exotiq Interior, Pleasure Pro, Goli Nutrition, Ghana Body Essentials, Goldex Company, Stunners, My Luxury Strands, Chic Extension, Didzi Shapers, Pure Perfection, and Nickchels Skincare.