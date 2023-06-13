Silvio Berlusconi dies at age 86

Former Italian PM and AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi has died at age 86.
AC Milan won 29 trophies in 31 years under Berlusconi as president and owner.
Silvio Berlusconi: the property developer who became a media tycoon – and Italy’s most flamboyant prime minister.
Berlusconi, the brash media mogul who revolutionized Italian television using privately owned channels to become the country’s most polarizing and prosecuted prime minister.
