SIM card registration deadline fails to overwhelm telcos in Oguaa

The Central Regional Offices of the three main telecommunication network providers; MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo, were virtually on a holiday on the deadline of the SIM card Re-registration exercise as they recorded minimal numbers of registrants.

If nothing changes, subscribers of all networks who have not registered their SIM cards with their Ghana cards are expected to have the SIMs blocked after Friday, September 30, as announced by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation.

It was, therefore, expected that like previous deadlines, the service providers would be overwhelmed by desperate customers who would jostle one another to register their cards for fear of having them taken out of service.

However, a visit to the various offices by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday saw only handful of subscribers subjecting themselves through the registration process.

It was observed that the service providers had beefed up their staff strength against the expected multitudes but many of them ended up having a field day.

There was not a single customer at the AirtelTigo regional office opposite the Mfantsipim School as of 0950 hours when the GNA visited.

The staff who were tight-lipped on the exercise for bureaucratic reasons reluctantly indicated that the low numbers could be because most of the people had already registered their SIMs.

At the MTN regional office at Kingsway, the registration staff numbering about 20 outnumbered the registering customers around 1010 hours despite the slow network challenge that plagued the exercise.

A subscriber, Madam Aba Obeng, said she had been there on two occasions in the last two weeks without success but was hopeful she would be successful on the deadline.

“Any time I come here, they tell me they have a problem with the network,” she said adding that “this is a relatively new SIM card and so I will not lose much when it is blocked but I have to register it.”

A student, Shadrack Amoanu, explained that he had only gotten his first opportunity to be at the registration centre because he was out of school.

He said he would be happy if he were successful with the process even though he would not be seriously affected if his SIM card were blocked.

“I am a rugby player in Accra and so I did not get the time for the exercise. I have only been able to come because we are on break. I find the exercise very urgent as the better part of my communication with my team depends on my SIM card,” another subscriber, Francis Badu said.

Kobina Goreman, indicated that personal challenges had prevented him from undergoing exercise.

“There is always a long queue any time I come. I have also tried using the self-registration application, but it did not work and that is why I am here today,” he added.

The situation at the Vodafone regional office was no different as the about 10 chairs arranged under a canopy for customers were almost empty.

A customer, Kojo Baafi, indicated that he had a lot of money on his mobile money wallet, and it would be disastrous for him if his SIM card were rendered useless by the service provider.

“I have been to this centre twice but I was forced to abandon the exercise due to network problems,” he noted.

He appealed to the authorities to extend the exercise to the end of the year by which time he believed a good number of people struggling to get their Ghana cards would have them.

A livid customer, Vincent Naaga, who described the entire registration exercise as “completely unnecessary”, questioned why citizens had to register their SIM cards again when they had already done same in the past.

“I am not here because of the deadline but it is because I am free. I have other SIM cards which I have registered and so I can use them without any problem,” he said.

“I am a customer to the service provider and if they think I have not registered my SIM card and will cancel it, fair enough. Why should innocent citizens be subjected to this form of punishment without committing a crime?” he queried.