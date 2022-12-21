Simba Ghana launches anti-corruption project for youth

Simba Ghana, a youth empowerment, governance and peacebuilding non-governmental organisation, has launched a youth empowerment project to help young people participate in the fight against corruption in the country.

The project dubbed: “Youth Network Against Corruption” seeks to provide an advocacy platform for the youth to draw the government’s attention to the need to put in place punitive measures to make corruption unattractive.

It is supported by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) Back to Reality and RUWA Ghana, and is being implemented in the Northern and North East Regions.

Mr Abdul-Mumin Abdul-Rahaman, Executive Director of Simba Ghana, speaking during the launch in Tamale, said it would provide the platform for young people to learn and share knowledge on the various anti-corruption tools, and how to deploy them by identifying, preventing and reporting issues of corruption in their communities.

He said, “As young people, the fight against corruption should be considered a topmost priority, and it begins with us understanding the various drivers of corruption, and how to prevent them in any legal means.”

Alhaji Masud Aziz Rauf, Executive Director of RUWA Ghana, called on anti-corruption institutions such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Audit Service, National Investigations Bureau, and Economic and Organised Crime Office, to step up efforts in fighting corruption to enhance development and stability.

Mr Balaarah Abdulai, Northern Regional Programmes Officer, CDD-Ghana, urged the youth to show interest in government’s budgetary allocations, especially to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, to enable them to track how public funds were utilised.