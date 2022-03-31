Simeon-Okraku Leads Ghana Delegation To 72nd FIFA Congress

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo and General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq) are representing Ghana at the 72nd FIFA Congress in Qatar.

This year’s FIFA Congress will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Agenda for the FIFA Congress include ratification of various decisions of the Bureau of the Council, consideration of Committee reports and Amendments to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

The Ghanaian delegation will also attend a meeting of the Confederation of African Football which will be held on Friday April 1 in Doha.

The Congress will be streamed live on FIFA.com and will be followed by a press conference.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS