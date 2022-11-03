Simon Madjie to attend prestigious U.S. leadership programme

Mr. Simon Madjie, Executive Secretary of the American Chamber of Commerce-Ghana has been selected as a candidate for the prestigious Abshire-Inamori Leadership Programme (AILA) of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in the U.S.

The programme is reputed to be amongst the top leadership programmes in the world.

The AILA programme was founded in 2002 and has graduated over hundreds of future leaders who have gone on to make several impacts in many industries.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the selection to the programme was purely on merit and focused on developing a network of ethical leaders. The AILA is run by the CSIS in the United States of America.

The Centre, established in 1962 is a leading think-tank globally, focused on advancing practical ideas to address the world’s greatest challenges.

Mr. Madjie becomes the third Ghanaian to attend the programme, after Mr. Fawaz Aliu, Deputy Chief of Staff, who participated in the 2019 cohort and Mr Kofi Safo Akyea, who was the first Ghanaian to attend the programme in 2018.

Mr. Madjie has been the Executive Secretary of AMCHAM for the last 13 years and is reputed to have been significant in growing the chamber into one of the top three chambers of commerce in ECOWAS and Ghana.

Mr. Madjie, a lawyer, also holds advanced degrees in Marketing from the University of Ghana and is also a distinguished member of the Institute of International Affairs, Ghana.

He said, “I look forward to gaining new leadership skills on this programme and I am honoured by the selection and see it as a path to project Ghana on the global stage.”

He said ethical leadership was key, and it was critical that the Ghanaian leadership pipeline was integrated and networked with other leaders from Africa and the world.