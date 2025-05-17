Singapore Airlines Posts Record $2.1B Profit, Awards Staff 8-Month Bonus

Singapore Airlines (SIA) reported a historic net profit of $2.1 billion (S$2.8 billion) for fiscal year 2024–2025, marking its highest-ever earnings.

The airline will reward its 18,000 employees with bonuses equivalent to eight months’ salary under a profit-sharing agreement with unions.

Analysts attribute the performance to surging post-pandemic travel demand in Asia and a one-time S$1.1 billion gain from merging its Vistara venture with Air India under Tata Group’s portfolio. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our team during challenging times,” an SIA spokesperson stated.

The airline emphasized its focus on premium services, efficient fleet management, and expanded regional networks as key drivers. Strong load factors and passenger yields further bolstered results, signaling renewed confidence in long-haul and premium travel markets.

Looking ahead, SIA plans to leverage its integration within Tata Group’s aviation holdings and ongoing fleet modernization to sustain growth. The results highlight the broader recovery of the global aviation sector, particularly in Asia.