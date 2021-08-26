Singapore data shows slowing growth in industrial production in July

Singapore’s industrial production increased at a softer pace in July, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Thursday.

Industrial output grew 16.3 per cent year-on-year in July, after a 28.0-per-cent rise in June. Production was forecast to increase 20.2 per cent.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production gained 5.8 per cent yearly in July, after a 25.1-per-cent rise in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 2.6 per cent in July, after a 2.6-per-cent fell in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.3-per-cent fall.

Biomedical manufacturing accelerated 86.6 per cent annually in July. Transport engineering and precision engineering increased by 33.1 per cent and 20.3 per cent, respectively. Electronics surged 1.5 per cent and general manufacturing output grew 11.0 per cent.