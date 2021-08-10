Singapore restaurants reopen for vaccinated and unvaccinated

Groups of up to five vaccinated and two unvaccinated people were from Tuesday permitted to dine at restaurants in Singapore as part of the city-state’s latest tweaks to its pandemic restrictions.

The new rules allow up to 500 vaccinated people to attend indoor events, with a cap of 50 otherwise. Up to 30 maskless and vaccinated people can work out in gyms and up to 50 per cent of staff can return to offices.

“Enforcement officers will be doing their checks, and will take strict enforcement actions against any F&B establishments and individuals who do not comply with these rules,” the Health Ministry and Enterprise Singapore, a government body, warned on Monday, as businesses geared up for the reopening.

Restaurant dining had been banned and permitted and banned again in recent weeks, in response to low but fluctuating coronavirus case numbers.

The latest re-opening comes a day after the annual independence holiday, an event marked this year by a Health Ministry announcement that around 3.8 million of the roughly 5.7 million population had been fully vaccinated and that there had been 70 new virus cases reported confirmed over the previous 24 hours.

Singapore’s pandemic-related death toll is one of the world’s lowest, at 42. Most of the country’s approximately 65,000 cases were recorded over one year ago among migrant workers crowded into dormitory-style residences.