With our Nigerian brothers dominating the global Afrobeats scene and amidst fears of Ghana being left behind, sensational vocalist, Knii Lante is back again with a sizzling Afrobeats jam that is sure to allay all fears of Ghana not being to compete the best Afrobeats stars from Africa.

Featured on this song is member of the legendary music group 4×4, Coded who characteristically offers his signature delivery to again deliver a hit collaboration with Knii following their previous work ‘Fantastic’ whose unofficial video has amassed over a million views on Facebook.

With singers being the most sought-after in African music currently, Knii Lante appears poised to capitalize on the boundless opportunities his undeniable vocal abilities offer him. And having been crowned the Ghana’s Best Male Vocalist a few years ago, not many will bet against the Singa-Doc leading Ghana’s charge to play a leading role in Afrobeats takeover of world music.

Production credit for the jam goes to serial hit-maker Genius Selection and quite surprisingly, Knii Lante himself. It appears the talents of the Singa-Doc are truly limitless.

‘Never Busy’ is available on Audiomack, YouTube, Spotify and all other music streaming platforms.