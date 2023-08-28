Singer Haliyah Hales is exploring music genres

From a clear point of view, It’s evident that Music expresses ideas and emotions, people tells stories and pass deep messages through the power of music in there unique style.

Ifedolapo Haliyat Arowolo known professionally as Haliyah Hales, is a Nigerian Singer and songwriter based in Canada. The Afropop artist having more of her fanbase and listeners in Nigeria as she deliver her sounds home. Born 31 October, 1995 at Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria.

Haliyah Hales is Exploring and mastering various music genre, she sings Afropop, Rnb, hiphop and afrobeats and try to blend these genres on her tracks. Previous debut EP Project by Haliyah Hales, titled “Life of a Freebird” spoke about love, emotions, passion, the backdrop of her journey into music and how she’s working to shaping her musical career.

Haliyah Hales, who has also adopted her nickname as “FreeBird” which was inspired from her Extended Play. Aside Music, Haliyah is a model and a registered nurse who aims at delivering creative sounds to heal the soul, she dives into the journey of transforming life with musical dexterity.

Source : DeThrills Music